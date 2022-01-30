Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.38 Million

Analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) will post $111.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $115.42 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $95.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $428.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $425.80 million to $432.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $467.46 million, with estimates ranging from $454.40 million to $473.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMPH. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $106,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $406,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,308 shares of company stock worth $2,573,255. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMPH traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.06. The stock had a trading volume of 641,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,753. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.76. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

