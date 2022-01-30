Zacks: Brokerages Expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will announce sales of $16.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.50 million. UroGen Pharma reported sales of $7.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 102.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year sales of $47.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.90 million to $48.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $108.17 million, with estimates ranging from $104.10 million to $114.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 283.41% and a negative return on equity of 173.25%. The company had revenue of $11.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.31) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on URGN shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $7.28. The company had a trading volume of 102,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,953. UroGen Pharma has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $152.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00.

In other news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $31,121.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $429,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,727 shares of company stock worth $511,954 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URGN. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 707.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 359.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

