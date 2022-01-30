$1.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.35. Bank of Hawaii reported earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $6.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bank of Hawaii.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 16.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

NYSE BOH traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $85.68. 181,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,081. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $75.68 and a 52-week high of $99.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.61%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth $46,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 59,200.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Hawaii (BOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.