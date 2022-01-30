Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Loveless Wealth Management LLC

Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,143 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $675.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $545.97.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $384.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.46 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $569.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $584.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

