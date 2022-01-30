Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Accenture by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 415,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,361,000 after acquiring an additional 23,386 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,034,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 31.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture stock opened at $342.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $216.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $373.11 and its 200 day moving average is $349.57. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $241.73 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.76.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,906 shares of company stock worth $8,433,681 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.