CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) Shares Bought by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,275,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,046 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in CITIC Capital Acquisition were worth $12,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCAC. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $7,505,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its position in CITIC Capital Acquisition by 143.2% during the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after acquiring an additional 614,200 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $3,595,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $3,090,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its position in CITIC Capital Acquisition by 43.4% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 349,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 105,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCAC opened at $8.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96. CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $12.20.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

