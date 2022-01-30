Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Short Interest Up 294.5% in January

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a growth of 294.5% from the December 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
HIX stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,574. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.19.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
About Western Asset High Income Fund II
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
