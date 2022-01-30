Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Short Interest Up 294.5% in January

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a growth of 294.5% from the December 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

HIX stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,574. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.19.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,636,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 250,782 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 352,007 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 216,567 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 38,811 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.