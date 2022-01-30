Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Issues Earnings Results

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) announced its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 3.18%.

Shares of STRT stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.60. 33,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,030. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. Strattec Security has a fifty-two week low of $31.89 and a fifty-two week high of $67.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strattec Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $33,174.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Strattec Security by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Strattec Security in the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Strattec Security by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Strattec Security by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

About Strattec Security

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

