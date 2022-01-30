Brokerages Anticipate Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to announce earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.24. Apple Hospitality REIT posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,700%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,666,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,679. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -74.05 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.05%.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $94,503.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Earnings History and Estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

