Zacks: Analysts Expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.13). Liberty Oilfield Services posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Liberty Oilfield Services.

LBRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.04.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $12.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,650,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,282. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.16. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 2.87.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,100 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $127,664.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 31,468 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $314,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,676,695 shares of company stock valued at $111,442,942 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,590,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325,969 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 21.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,556,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,438 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,064,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter worth approximately $24,543,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,478,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,219,000 after buying an additional 1,582,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

