Analysts Set Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) PT at $148.44

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.44.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CBRL shares. TheStreet lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Benchmark started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $148.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $116.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $111.79 and a 12-month high of $178.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.72.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 160.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

