Andrew B. Macdonald Acquires 5,000 Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Stock

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Director Andrew B. Macdonald purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$17.00 per share, with a total value of C$85,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$340,000.

TSE:TPZ traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$17.90. The stock had a trading volume of 346,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,255. Topaz Energy Corp. has a one year low of C$14.02 and a one year high of C$19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$55.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$55.00 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 383.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TPZ shares. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC boosted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cormark reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.00.

