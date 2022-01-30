Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,924 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Fiserv by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $104.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FISV. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.41.

In other Fiserv news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 148,965 shares valued at $15,237,813. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

