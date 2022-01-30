Greenleaf Trust Purchases 526 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,363 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,924,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,918,535,000 after purchasing an additional 314,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Express by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,594,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,716,089,000 after purchasing an additional 255,893 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,624,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,617,545,000 after purchasing an additional 254,252 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Express by 42.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,638,584,000 after buying an additional 622,891 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.11.

Shares of AXP opened at $177.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.68 and its 200-day moving average is $168.85. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $115.81 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Express will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 17.97%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

See Also: Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.