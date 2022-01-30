Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $810,000 Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,252,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,510,000 after buying an additional 62,696 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,088,000 after buying an additional 139,909 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,066,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,325,000 after buying an additional 353,355 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,808,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,416,000 after buying an additional 188,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,152,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,158,000 after buying an additional 58,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th.

ARW opened at $121.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.90. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.40 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

