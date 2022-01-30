Loveless Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 23,141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after acquiring an additional 52,300 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total value of $1,057,009.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $26,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,797. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.70.

HSY opened at $196.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $202.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.64.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

