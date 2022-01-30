Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Position Raised by Loveless Wealth Management LLC

Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $70.33 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

