NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,193 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Fortinet by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $488,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Fortinet by 6.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 27.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total value of $808,070.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,175,007. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $282.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $321.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.29. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.21 and a 12-month high of $371.77. The firm has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $435.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.73.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

