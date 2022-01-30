apM Coin (APM) Price Hits $0.0276 on Exchanges

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. apM Coin has a total market capitalization of $10.00 million and approximately $60,777.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, apM Coin has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One apM Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0276 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00045474 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00108703 BTC.

APM is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

