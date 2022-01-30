Playgroundz Market Capitalization Achieves $223,164.27 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 37.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Playgroundz coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 41.1% higher against the dollar. Playgroundz has a market cap of $223,164.27 and approximately $356.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00048764 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,608.40 or 0.06865591 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,980.84 or 0.99969755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00052271 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00053426 BTC.

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

