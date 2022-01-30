Brokerages Set Linde plc (ETR:LIN) Target Price at €289.41

Shares of Linde plc (ETR:LIN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €289.41 ($328.87).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($347.73) price target on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €320.00 ($363.64) price objective on Linde in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €330.00 ($375.00) price objective on Linde in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €325.00 ($369.32) price objective on Linde in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($306.82) price objective on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of ETR:LIN traded down €5.00 ($5.68) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €275.90 ($313.52). The company had a trading volume of 875,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. Linde has a 1-year low of €199.35 ($226.53) and a 1-year high of €309.35 ($351.53). The firm has a market cap of $141.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €293.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €274.27.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

