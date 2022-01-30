FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases 536 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,618 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Amundi acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,622,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,362,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $521,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,066 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,214,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $488,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,867,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,488,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $125.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $221.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.49.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.