Short Interest in AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Rises By 329.4%

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, an increase of 329.4% from the December 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKFRY traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.78. 28,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,103. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.47.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SKFRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 245 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut AB SKF (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.05.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.