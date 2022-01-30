Short Interest in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Rises By 314.6%

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,100 shares, an increase of 314.6% from the December 31st total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMT. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 242.9% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.28. 156,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,721. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.