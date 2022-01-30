JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

JATT stock remained flat at $$9.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. 9,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,280. JATT Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JATT Acquisition stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of JATT Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JATT Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. JATT Acquisition Corp is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

