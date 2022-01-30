Bamco Inc. NY Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.7% of Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $320,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 502.2% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 181,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total transaction of $50,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,968 shares of company stock valued at $417,935,897. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,226.82.

GOOG opened at $2,665.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,838.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,825.44. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,810.20 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

