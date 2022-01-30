Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Lowered by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,443,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,496 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $61,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC opened at $45.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $375.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average of $43.68. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

