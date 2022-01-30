Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $4.22 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock opened at $2,667.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,801.56 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,831.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,808.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,237.76.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.