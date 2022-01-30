Jump Financial LLC Takes $3.33 Million Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.42.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $134.85 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

