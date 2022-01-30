Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Sells 12,204 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.0% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $157,214,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,571 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 91.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,857,000 after purchasing an additional 933,187 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $104.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $84.42 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

