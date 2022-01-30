Weiss Asset Management LP Takes Position in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MEAC)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MEAC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,732,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,875,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 7.68% of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the third quarter worth $2,435,000. 40.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82. Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.77.

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. is based in HOUSTON.

