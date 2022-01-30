Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $14.41 Million in Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,455,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,406,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novus Capital Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Novus Capital Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth $488,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Novus Capital Co. II by 677.3% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 52,825 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novus Capital Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth $608,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Novus Capital Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth $1,000,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novus Capital Co. II alerts:

NXU opened at $9.96 on Friday. Novus Capital Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85.

Novus Capital Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU).

Receive News & Ratings for Novus Capital Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novus Capital Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.