Brokerages Set Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Target Price at $39.20

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

ELAN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.79 per share, for a total transaction of $158,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $426,914,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,789,000 after buying an additional 5,006,187 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,854,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,043,000 after buying an additional 4,769,153 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,752,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 58,874.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,658,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,779,000 after buying an additional 2,654,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELAN traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $25.51. 5,958,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,242,844. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.44. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.