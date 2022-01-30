Brokerages Expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.40. Tilly’s reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tilly’s.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

In related news, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 27,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $445,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,161 shares of company stock worth $1,058,326. Company insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TLYS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,271. The company has a market cap of $394.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 2.03. Tilly’s has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $17.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average is $14.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilly’s (TLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.