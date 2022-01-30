Brokerages Set RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) PT at $15.75

Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on RPT. TheStreet raised RPT Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho started coverage on RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

NYSE RPT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.61. 521,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,223. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.10. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 35.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,302,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in RPT Realty by 367.3% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 15,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.