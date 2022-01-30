Weiss Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 2,000,000 Good Works II Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GWII)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Good Works II Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GWII) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Good Works II Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWII. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Good Works II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $19,641,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Good Works II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,396,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Good Works II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Good Works II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Good Works II Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:GWII opened at $9.78 on Friday. Good Works II Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $9.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.80.

Good Works II Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Good Works II Acquisition Corp. is based in United States.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Good Works II Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GWII).

Receive News & Ratings for Good Works II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Works II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.