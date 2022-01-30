NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,181 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $12,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,882,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,584,000 after acquiring an additional 268,227 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $389,865,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,521,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,835,000 after purchasing an additional 514,007 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 55.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,024,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,635,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,968,000 after purchasing an additional 289,573 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JEF stock opened at $35.55 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $12,863,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JEF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

