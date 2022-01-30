Godsey & Gibb Associates Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $160.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.92. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $136.02 and a one year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

