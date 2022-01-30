Godsey & Gibb Associates Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Rinet Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 8,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.3% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 29,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $351.80 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $297.45 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $385.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

