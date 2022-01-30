Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 299 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,995,056,000 after purchasing an additional 45,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,575,000 after buying an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,758,000 after purchasing an additional 619,025 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 830,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,347,000 after purchasing an additional 118,444 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.57, for a total transaction of $4,834,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,434 shares of company stock valued at $13,195,287. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORLY opened at $643.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $669.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $633.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $796.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Edward Jones lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $686.64.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

