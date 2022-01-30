O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Position Increased by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,467,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 275,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,342,000 after purchasing an additional 26,804 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% during the third quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 9,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,758,000 after purchasing an additional 619,025 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $755.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Edward Jones lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $686.64.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $643.52 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $710.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $669.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $633.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,434 shares of company stock worth $13,195,287 in the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

