dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 129.1% from the December 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 126.0 days.

Shares of DOTDF traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 304. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97. dotdigital Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOTDF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on dotdigital Group from GBX 265 ($3.58) to GBX 205 ($2.77) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

restated a “buy” rating on shares of dotdigital Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

dotDigital Group Plc engages in the provision of data-driven omnichannel marketing automation solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, U.S., and APAC. The company was founded by Ian Rhys Taylor and Simon Christopher Bird in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

