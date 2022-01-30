Logan Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,924 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 97.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $104.89 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.06 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.32.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano bought 10,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $968,937.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 148,965 shares worth $15,237,813. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.41.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

