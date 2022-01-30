Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a drop of 67.3% from the December 31st total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 758,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUFRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Dufry in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dufry in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank downgraded Dufry to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the company from CHF 55 to CHF 39 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of DUFRY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.07. 414,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,841. Dufry has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.15.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

