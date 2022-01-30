Logan Capital Management Inc. Acquires 36,346 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 123.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,744 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,346 shares during the period. Paycom Software comprises 1.5% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $32,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,672,128,000 after acquiring an additional 198,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Paycom Software by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,786,000 after buying an additional 32,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,858,000 after buying an additional 17,279 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 717,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,732,000 after buying an additional 21,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 660,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,108,000 after buying an additional 83,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

PAYC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.57.

PAYC opened at $317.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $391.58 and a 200 day moving average of $447.27. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 107.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $296.68 and a 12 month high of $558.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.