Arizona State Retirement System Has $21.47 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $21,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 4,765,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,929 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 715,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,265,000 after purchasing an additional 75,497 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.93.

In other news, Director Marc D. Oken purchased 5,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total transaction of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MMC opened at $150.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.29 and a twelve month high of $175.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

