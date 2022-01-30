Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 516,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $23,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 485.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Altria Group by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

MO stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.45. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

