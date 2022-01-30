AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Has $31,000 Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 149.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 361.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 34.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 45.5% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Baidu stock opened at $146.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.14 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.36 and a 200-day moving average of $157.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIDU. Citigroup lifted their price target on Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on Baidu in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.44.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

