Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Loveless Wealth Management LLC

Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $105.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.98. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $114.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

