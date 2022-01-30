Loveless Wealth Management LLC Sells 170 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 629,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,263,000 after purchasing an additional 141,449 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 274,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WEC opened at $96.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.17. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $99.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.728 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.